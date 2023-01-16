Environmentalists seek public support to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 15

Environmental and representatives of NGOs today sought public support and contribution for cleaning and rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah. Covering the 9th phase of ‘padyatra’ to rid the water body of ever-increasing pollution and degradation of the surroundings, the participants asserted that the government or the government agencies, including the civic body alone could not achieve the desired results and city residents would also have to pitch in for this task.

The padyatra commenced from Gurudwara Sahib Gaughat Bridge and concluded at Daresi Shamshaan Ghat, near Sekhewal Road - falling within the Municipal Limits. Team leader Mahinder Singh Sekhon, an eminent social activist organized the event deftly and unfolded ways and means to save buddha dariya out of his experienced background.

Col CM Lakhanpal, member of the nodal body – Public Action Committee (PAC) said, “As one moved forward along the buddha dariya, the newly installed pumping station is seen non-functional; industry, dairy and sewer continues to pollute the water body, both directly and indirectly; pollution level of water is very high and green cover is almost non-visible.”

Team leader Sekhon remarked that encroachments on both sides of rivulet were maximum while impact of dairy waste from gaushalas was another big cause of concern. “Buddha dariya is filled with plastic waste and other garbage and at many places, it is seen partially chocked due to the solid waste and plastic and ironically the cleaning operations are hampered due to the erection of steel mesh,” he added.

The activists had interactive sessions with the people all through the route of the march and they also carried out awareness drive about water, air and soil pollution as well as degradation of surrounding areas.