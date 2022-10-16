EPFO north zone football tourney starts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

The EPFO North Zone Football Tournament-2022 organised by the EPFO Regional office, Ludhiana, was inaugurated by Dheeraj Gupta, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, at Punjab Agricultural University playground, here on Saturday.

A total of five teams from Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were participating in the tournament. The inauguration match was held between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh teams.