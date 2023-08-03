EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 2

The Ludhiana Regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recovered a sum of Rs 4.65 crore from 487 defaulter establishments during the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24.

With this, the total recovery made during the past 16 months, including 12 months of the past fiscal 2022-23, has touched Rs 34.19 crore from a total of 2,320 defaulters.

While the previous financial year logged the recovery percentage of 94.96 per cent, the current fiscal’s recovery made between April 1 and July 31 has remained 46.1 per cent.

In this way, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry’s social security provider to the employees’ working in the public, private establishments and cooperative societies in the shape of provident fund (PF), pension and insurance schemes assessed 2,320 establishments, including 1,833, during the past fiscal 2022-23 and 487 in the past four months of the current financial year 2023-24.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner 1 (RPFC-1) Saurabh Swami told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the Ludhiana regional office of the EPFO maintains almost 21,75,805 accounts of the employees based in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, with a special focus and priority to serve its subscribers in the best possible manner.

He said of the total 487 establishments assessed during the current fiscal so far, 21 had defaulted in the payment of PF while damages and interest on late deposit were levied on 233 firms.

The EPFO had assessed a sum of Rs 7,67,12,219 on the 21 defaulters of PF, from whom Rs 4,03,36,457 had been recovered so far while Rs 3,63,75,762 was still pending.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 1,52,84,175 was assessed as damages on late deposit on 233 establishments, from whom Rs 36,19,315 had been recovered while Rs 1,16,64,860 was still pending.

Besides, a sum of Rs 88,93,988 was assessed as interest on late deposit on 233 firms, from whom Rs 25,54,814 had been recovered while Rs 63,39,174 was yet to be recovered.

The recovery wing of the EPFO’s Ludhiana centre had also recovered a sum of Rs 29,53,85,921 from 1,833 defaulter establishments during the last fiscal in current demand as per the dues assessed during 2022-23, which was up to 99 per cent of the total demand and arrear dues assessed before April 1, 2022.

During 2022-23, a sum of Rs 2,68,925,197 was assessed as PF dues on 83 establishments, from whom Rs 2,65,225,274 had been recovered at the recovery rate of 98.62 per cent while Rs 36,99,923 remained pending.

A sum of Rs 2,45,12,968 was assessed as damages on late deposit on 875 firms, from whom Rs 1,68,03,436 had been recovered at the recovery rate of 68.55 per cent while Rs 77,09,532 was yet to be recovered.

Besides, a sum of Rs 1,76,23,078 was assessed as interest on late deposit on 875 establishments, from whom Rs 1,33,57,211 had been recovered at the recovery rate of 75.79 per cent while Rs 42,65,867 remained pending.

Defaulters should clear arrears to avoid action

“We have been undertaking a special recovery drive under which arrears from defaulter establishments are being recovered and penal action is being initiated against habitual offenders, who have failed to clear the dues despite repeated notices. All defaulters should clear their pending arrears without any further delay to avoid stringent legal action.” said Saurabh Swami, Regional PF Commissioner-I.