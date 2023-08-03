 EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Recovery touches Rs 34.19 cr from 2,320 firms in 16 months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

The Ludhiana regional office of the EPFO maintains almost 21,75,805 accounts of employees. File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 2

The Ludhiana Regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recovered a sum of Rs 4.65 crore from 487 defaulter establishments during the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24.

With this, the total recovery made during the past 16 months, including 12 months of the past fiscal 2022-23, has touched Rs 34.19 crore from a total of 2,320 defaulters.

While the previous financial year logged the recovery percentage of 94.96 per cent, the current fiscal’s recovery made between April 1 and July 31 has remained 46.1 per cent.

In this way, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry’s social security provider to the employees’ working in the public, private establishments and cooperative societies in the shape of provident fund (PF), pension and insurance schemes assessed 2,320 establishments, including 1,833, during the past fiscal 2022-23 and 487 in the past four months of the current financial year 2023-24.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner 1 (RPFC-1) Saurabh Swami told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the Ludhiana regional office of the EPFO maintains almost 21,75,805 accounts of the employees based in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, with a special focus and priority to serve its subscribers in the best possible manner.

He said of the total 487 establishments assessed during the current fiscal so far, 21 had defaulted in the payment of PF while damages and interest on late deposit were levied on 233 firms.

The EPFO had assessed a sum of Rs 7,67,12,219 on the 21 defaulters of PF, from whom Rs 4,03,36,457 had been recovered so far while Rs 3,63,75,762 was still pending.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 1,52,84,175 was assessed as damages on late deposit on 233 establishments, from whom Rs 36,19,315 had been recovered while Rs 1,16,64,860 was still pending.

Besides, a sum of Rs 88,93,988 was assessed as interest on late deposit on 233 firms, from whom Rs 25,54,814 had been recovered while Rs 63,39,174 was yet to be recovered.

The recovery wing of the EPFO’s Ludhiana centre had also recovered a sum of Rs 29,53,85,921 from 1,833 defaulter establishments during the last fiscal in current demand as per the dues assessed during 2022-23, which was up to 99 per cent of the total demand and arrear dues assessed before April 1, 2022.

During 2022-23, a sum of Rs 2,68,925,197 was assessed as PF dues on 83 establishments, from whom Rs 2,65,225,274 had been recovered at the recovery rate of 98.62 per cent while Rs 36,99,923 remained pending.

A sum of Rs 2,45,12,968 was assessed as damages on late deposit on 875 firms, from whom Rs 1,68,03,436 had been recovered at the recovery rate of 68.55 per cent while Rs 77,09,532 was yet to be recovered.

Besides, a sum of Rs 1,76,23,078 was assessed as interest on late deposit on 875 establishments, from whom Rs 1,33,57,211 had been recovered at the recovery rate of 75.79 per cent while Rs 42,65,867 remained pending.

Defaulters should clear arrears to avoid action

“We have been undertaking a special recovery drive under which arrears from defaulter establishments are being recovered and penal action is being initiated against habitual offenders, who have failed to clear the dues despite repeated notices. All defaulters should clear their pending arrears without any further delay to avoid stringent legal action.” said Saurabh Swami, Regional PF Commissioner-I.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

3
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

4
Sports

We don't ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

5
Haryana

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

6
Nation

Late Nitin Desai 'defaulted' on Rs 252 crore loan; insolvency proceedings began last week

7
Nation

Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son

8
World

US completes second lottery round for H-1B visa, successful candidates notified

9
Nation

Ashoka University in the eye of a storm over 'poll manipulation paper', dissociates itself from faculty's 'public activism'

10
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Don't Miss

View All
Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

Top News

NUH FLARE-UP: Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...

Opposition to Prez: ‘PM must address Parliament on Manipur’

Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'

Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies

Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

OGW detained in Rajouri, two hybrid ultras held in Baramulla

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners

A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal


Cities

View All

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Amritsar: Smuggler fires at cops, held with 1-kg heroin

Rs 1.63 cr fine recovered for traffic violations

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Graft case: CBI sends Chandigarh police notices for accused

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

Govt to ensure best educational facilities for poor: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi court orders de-sealing of Uphaar Cinema premises

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Cong seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

Oz court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Contaminated water supply, insanitary conditions trouble residents

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

Aided college non-teaching staff hold pen-down strike