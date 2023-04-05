EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 4

The Ludhiana Regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recovered Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments during the financial year 2022-23.

It was almost 99 per cent of the total demand and arrears of dues assessed before April 1, 2022, which were supposed to be paid till March 31, 2023.

Committed to providing prompt service Our motto is to provide trouble-free and prompt service to our subscribers, preferably at their doorsteps, wherever possible. The organisation is handling several crores of provident fund and pension accounts across the country and is providing seamless and swift service to its subscribers. — Saurabh Swami, Regional PF Commissioner-I

Besides, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry’s social security provider to the employees’ working in the public, private establishments and cooperative societies in the shape of provident fund, pension and insurance schemes also settled as many as 2.85 lakh claims, amounting to Rs 690 crore during the last fiscal.

Sharing details, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 (RPFC-1), Saurabh Swami, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the Ludhiana regional office of the EPFO maintains almost 21,75,805 accounts of employees based in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, with a special focus and priority to serve its subscribers in the best possible manner.

He said the EPFO regional office had settled as many as 2,84,959 claims (all types) amounting to Rs 68,961.12 lakh during the financial year 2022-23.

Besides, the recovery wing of the Ludhiana centre had also recovered a sum of Rs 3,131.11 lakh from the defaulter establishments during the last fiscal in current demand as per the dues assessed during 2022-23, which was up to 99 per cent of the total demand and arrear dues assessed before April 1, 2022.

Swami said the EPFO, Ludhiana regional office, has about 29,689 pensioners of which as many as 24,436 life certificates had been received till March 31.

“Our office had organised a PRAYAS programme and had distributed 280 pension payment orders (PPOs) among our retired subscribers on the same day of retirement,” he revealed.

The RPFC-1 said the Ludhiana EPFO had already fixed 27 of every month as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (EPFO near you), an outreach programme to listen to grievances of provident fund members and redress them on a priority basis.

“During the previous financial year 2022-23, we had received a total of 4,220 grievances, all of which had been redressed within the minimum possible time, with no plaint left pending with the office,” he said while seeking the cooperation of establishments covered under the EPF and the MP Act, 1952, in the district for ensuring uninterrupted, hassle-free and timely service to subscribers and PF members.

Telling Numbers

Recovery

Rs 31.31 cr from defaulter establishments, up to 99 per cent of total default amount

Grievances

Got 4,220 grievances, all settled in minimum possible time

Life Certificates

24,436 of total 29,689 life certificates of pensioners received till March 31

Claims

Settled 2.85-lakh claims amounting to Rs 690 crore

Subscribers

21,75,805 employees

29,689 pensioners