ERVs: Big relief for residents

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 19

Residents of the town and surrounding areas heaved a sigh of relief after the deployment of Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs)at strategic points under ‘Round the Clock Vigilance’ programme undertaken jointly by the police and district administration.

Incidents of traffic bottlenecks, reckless driving, eve-teasing, snatchings and crime against juveniles were among the problems that saw a decline in occurrence following the implementation of the ERVs. The initiative has also provided respite to the officials as a majority of the complaints are redressed on the spot.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said at least six ERVs, each carrying designated police personnel; had been deployed for undertaking round the clock surveillance in the region falling under district Malerkotla.

“Having studied the problems persistent in the areas along the inter-district borders the administration inferred that minimising the time of response for dealing with routine complaints could increase the efficacy of officials at various levels,” said Sandhu. He claimed that deployment of the ERVs had reduced the number of complaints being received at police stations and various offices of the district administration.

The president of samey sewa samiti Vikas Krishan Sharma said there had been a significant decline in the instances of traffic jams, eve-teasing and snatchings following the deployment of this programme and the reaction time of complaints received on the 112 helpline number had also decreased.

“The presence of uniformed cops near educational institutes serves as a deterrent for the youth, thus checking the incidents of eve-teasing and snatching,” said Viney Goyal, principal of a private school.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said 189 persons had sought intervention of the ERV except for nine they expressed satisfaction over the response. “We are glad that more than 95 per cent of complainants expressed satisfaction over the utility of our pilot project,” said Khakh adding that the service would be available for emergencies of all kinds.

