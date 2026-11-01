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Home / Ludhiana / Eshaan, Zorawar lead charge into next round at state badminton meet

Eshaan, Zorawar lead charge into next round at state badminton meet

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a badminton match at Shastri Hall in Ludhiana on Saturday. Inderjeet Verma
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Seeded player Eshaan Sharma of Gurdaspur and Jalandhar’s Zorawar Singh advanced to the next round as closely fought encounters highlighted the U-19 competitions on the second day of the Punjab State Badminton Championship at Shastri Hall here on Saturday.

In the boys’ singles category, third seed Eshaan Sharma maintained his composure to defeat Amanpreet Singh of Ropar 15-11, 15-10. Zorawar Singh was pushed to three games by district-mate Dipansh Kundra before prevailing 15-3, 16-8, 15-7.

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One of the most gripping encounters of the day saw Jalandhar’s Kumar Shaurya Khanna rally from a game down to edge past Rudraksh Kashina of Fazilka 11-15, 15-13, 16-14. Arnav Thakur of Patiala also survived a stern challenge from Aditya Bhatia of Fatehgarh Sahib, winning 15-7, 13-15, 15-9.

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In an all-Ludhiana clash, Raghav Bhatia registered a comfortable 15-3, 15-5 victory over Kartike Sood, while Gagandeep Singh advanced after receiving a walkover from Shivanshu Verma.

In the boys’ doubles category, Armaan Mehta and Harshdeep Singh defeated Nandeesh Kapoor and Vyom Chopra 15-8, 15-12. Ludhiana duo Himonish Dhiman and Stavan Jain also impressed with a 15-9, 15-9 win over Rishab and Samarth Talwar.

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The girls’ doubles category witnessed dominant performances from Pihoo Sehgal and Samaira Oberoi, who cruised past Aarnavi Sawhney and Diksha 15-2, 15-4. Prachi Saini and Sukhmandeep Kaur also advanced after a hard-fought 15-12, 15-13 victory over Jasleen Kaur and Maanvi Arora.

Third seeds Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan comfortably defeated Harleen Kaur and Palak 15-6, 15-7. In one of the closest encounters of the category, Dipika and Jaismeen Kaur Kajla held their nerve to clinch the opening game 20-18 before completing a victory over Ishmeet Kaur and Jennifer with a 15-9 win.

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