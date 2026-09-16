ESIC conducts three-day training programme on occupational diseases

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with the National Training Academy, ESIC Headquarters, conducted a three-day training programme on occupational diseases for insurance medical officers/medical officers from north zone.

The ESIC caters to a large workforce employed across diverse industries, many of whom are exposed to occupational hazards. In this context, strengthening occupational disease centres across ESIC hospitals is an important initiative to provide specialised care, while simultaneously promoting preventive occupational health practices.

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The programme focussed on equipping medical officers with the knowledge and skills required for the early recognition, diagnosis, treatment, and importantly, prevention of occupational diseases.

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The training programme brought together the faculty from the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and other ESIC institutions, providing participants with a comprehensive blend of academic knowledge and practical exposure. The programme comprised expert lectures, interactive sessions, panel discussions and case-based learning, which were well received by the participants. A visit to an industrial establishment further enhanced the practical understanding of workplace hazards, risk assessment and occupational health measures.

The programme was conducted with guidance and support of Dr Sunita Chaudhary, Director, National Training Academy; Dr Dinesh Rao, Dean, ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana; and Dr Aparajita Sophia D’souza, Medical Superintendent, along with the dedicated faculty and organising team of the ESIC, Ludhiana.

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“The successful conduct of this programme represents more than a training initiative, it is a step towards building a stronger occupational health framework within the ESIC. We are committed to developing expertise in specialised areas of healthcare, strengthening clinical-academic integration and promoting a culture of prevention along with treatment,” said Dr D’Souza.