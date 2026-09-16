DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / ESIC conducts three-day training programme on occupational diseases

ESIC conducts three-day training programme on occupational diseases

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants of the training programme organised for insurance medical officers from north zone.
Advertisement

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Hospital in collaboration with the National Training Academy, ESIC Headquarters, conducted a three-day training programme on occupational diseases for insurance medical officers/medical officers from north zone.

The ESIC caters to a large workforce employed across diverse industries, many of whom are exposed to occupational hazards. In this context, strengthening occupational disease centres across ESIC hospitals is an important initiative to provide specialised care, while simultaneously promoting preventive occupational health practices.

Advertisement

The programme focussed on equipping medical officers with the knowledge and skills required for the early recognition, diagnosis, treatment, and importantly, prevention of occupational diseases.

Advertisement

The training programme brought together the faculty from the ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and other ESIC institutions, providing participants with a comprehensive blend of academic knowledge and practical exposure. The programme comprised expert lectures, interactive sessions, panel discussions and case-based learning, which were well received by the participants. A visit to an industrial establishment further enhanced the practical understanding of workplace hazards, risk assessment and occupational health measures.

The programme was conducted with guidance and support of Dr Sunita Chaudhary, Director, National Training Academy; Dr Dinesh Rao, Dean, ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana; and Dr Aparajita Sophia D’souza, Medical Superintendent, along with the dedicated faculty and organising team of the ESIC, Ludhiana.

Advertisement

“The successful conduct of this programme represents more than a training initiative, it is a step towards building a stronger occupational health framework within the ESIC. We are committed to developing expertise in specialised areas of healthcare, strengthening clinical-academic integration and promoting a culture of prevention along with treatment,” said Dr D’Souza.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts