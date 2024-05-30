ESIC Hospital staffer, one other nabbed for taking Rs 25,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Sukhbir Singh, posted at ESIC Hospital, Ludhiana, and his companion Navneet Kumar, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Ludhiana, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the suspects were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Phullanwal village in Ludhiana district.

He said the complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau and stated that he had came to know that posts of laboratory technician on a contractual basis were to be filled at ESIC Hospital, Bharat Nagar Chowk, here.

In this regard, he met Sukhbir Singh of the HR branch of the hospital, who asked him to send his documents related to educational qualifications on his WhatsApp number. The complainant further said after a few days, an unidentified person called him to meet him at Samrala Chowk who told him that Sukhbir had demanded Rs 1,10,000 bribe to get a job in the hospital.

After this, Sukhbir also told him to make arrangement of Rs 1,00,000 to get the work done, he said.

After preliminary inquiry of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and Sukhbir was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Thereafter, an associate of Sukhbir, Navneet, was also arrested from Samrala Chowk, the spokesperson said, adding that in this regard, a case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC was registered against both suspects at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

Both of them would be produced in the court tomorrow and the role of other officials would also be probed during further investigation.

