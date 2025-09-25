ESIC Medical College rolls out women-centric health campaign

In a powerful stride towards community health and women’s empowerment, ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, kicked off the “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” last week.

This nationwide campaign, launched under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, places women’s health at the heart of family and societal well-being. Over the course of two weeks, the initiative will offer vital screenings, maternal care and wellness education—turning hospitals into hubs of healing, awareness and transformation.

The campaign, which will run till October 2, was inaugurated by Mayor Inderjeet Kaur. Applauding ESIC’s leadership, she said, “Health is not just the absence of disease—it is a state of complete well-being, and women must be at the centre of this transformation.” She urged families to embrace preventive care and lifestyle changes as essential tools for long-term wellness.

Dean Dr Inder Pawar highlighted the role of education and empowerment in uplifting women, while Medical Superintendent Dr Aparajita D’souza delivered a passionate address to the gathering. “A healthy woman is the heartbeat of a healthy family,” she said.

“This abhiyan is not just about medical check-ups—it’s about giving women the knowledge, confidence and care they deserve. When women thrive, families flourish,” she added

The hospital campus was abuzz with women from all walks of life, many of whom were accessing these services for the first time. Among them was Kamlesh Devi, a 45-year-old homemaker who underwent a breast cancer screening. “I was nervous,” she admitted, “but the doctors were so kind. I feel relieved knowing I’ve taken a step for my health.”

Rupinder Kaur, a young mother of two, brought her children for immunisation and attended a maternal care session. “I learned so much today,” she said, adding that, “I didn’t know how important regular check-ups were during pregnancy. I’ll share this with my sisters too.”

Shabnam, a textile worker, came in for anaemia screening after months of fatigue. “I thought it was just work stress,” she said. “Turns out I have low iron. I got free supplements and advice on diet. It feels good to be heard.”

Dr Himani and Dr Arshdeep, the nodal officers, explained that the initiative was designed to be inclusive, accessible and transformative. “We’re not just treating symptoms—we’re building awareness and trust,” said Dr Arshdeep.

As the campaign unfolds over the next two weeks, ESIC Ludhiana stands as a beacon of hope, proving that when women’s health is prioritised, the ripple effects strengthen families, communities and the nation.