Essay presentation marks Punjab Agricultural University annual event

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

Keeping with its annual tradition of awarding ‘Dr Sukhdev Singh Prize for Essay and Oration’, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, held a presentation of the essays on the topics, “Brain Drain in Agriculture” and “Diamond Jubilee: A Leap in Sixty Years by Punjab Agricultural University”.

From amongst the applications and essays previously invited from students pursuing their masters’ degrees from all constituent colleges of PAU, five students made their presentations, driving their point logically and forcefully to the Evaluation Committee, formed under the chairmanship of Dr Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja, Dean Postgraduate Studies. The Evaluation Committee comprised of judges Dr CS Aulakh, Dean, College of Agriculture; Dr Rajni Sharma, Professor, Department of Botany; Dr KS Sangha, Professor, Department of Entomology; and Dr Ashoo Toor, Assistant Professor of English, Communication Centre.

University authorities said sincere efforts were made by the participating students to deliver their theme and strike home a potent and feasible message. The participants were judged on the basis of accuracy, meticulous organization of their content, relevancy and justification of the chosen topic, communication and presentation skills, and discussion ability. A healthy interactive session ensued after each presentation, wherein the contestants responded to the queries posed by the Evaluation Committee. It may be mentioned that only those contestants made their presentations, who had successfully cleared the preliminary round of selection, ascertaining an independent and plagiarism-free content submission.

Dr Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, PAU, appreciated the ardent, scholastic attempts of the contestants in coming up with well-researched content that highlighted their analytical sensibilities.

The final result for the award for ‘Dr Sukhdev Singh Prize for Essay and Oration, 2022’ will be shared shortly and the winner will be honoured with a certificate and a cash award of Rs 9000 during the annual convocation of the University.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU