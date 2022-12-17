ETO, inspector remanded in 3-day police custody

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 16

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar today remanded Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sandeep Singh and inspector Vishal Sharma in police custody for three days. The two officials were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Seeking police remand, additional public prosecutor Balwinder Singh said the Vigilance Bureau (VB) wanted to probe the role of other officials involved in the nexus with the suspects.

Both officials were apprehended on Thursday on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Sarabha Nagar. The complainant had told VB officials that the duo had recently conducted a survey of his firm and to forgive penalty, they had demanded Rs 15 lakh as bribe. However, the officials had later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 10 lakh after negotiations, the complainant had said.

The duo had called the complainant to receive Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of bribe when Vigilance sleuths had caught them red-handed in the presence of government witnesses Pardeep Kumar, a principal at a government school, and Sonu, an Agricultural Development Officer. A case had been registered.