Evening OPD begins at city hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

For the convenience of patients, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital has launched the noble initiative of an evening OPD in the hospital for all patients from January 1 onwards across all specialities.

Starting at four in the evening, patients can now receive multispecialty consultation services on all days, including any holidays and Sundays as well. While the much followed norm of doctors opening their own clinics or working for other organisations has been discontinued.

In his message, secretary DMCH Managing Society, Bipin Gupta said that patients would now be able to access excellent healthcare in the evening as well.