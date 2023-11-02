Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

The open debate, ‘Main Punjab Bolda haan’, called by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the occasion of Punjab Day at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) here today proved to be a personal press conference of Bhagwant Mann, said BJP district president Rajneesh Dhiman.

He raised questions that why Punjab Police personnel were deployed in a large number at the press meet venue.

Dhiman said after inviting Punjabis and leaders to the debate, the government with the help of the police was trying to stop people from reaching Ludhiana, so that no one could attend the event and expose failures of the government. “Why did you make such a joke with the people of the state? Besides installing barricades around the auditorium, many places were closed with wires. Some people were also kept under house arrest,” Dhiman said.

The CM had invited all three crore residents of Punjab to participate in the debate but at the last moment, many restrictions were imposed on the public for attending the event, the BJP alleged.

Dhiman asked the CM that people of the state want to know who spread drugs in Punjab?, Who gave shelter to gangsters? Who betrayed its residents?

The BJP termed today’s event as a comedy show. It was keen to participate in the debate but no proper procedure was followed. State BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said it was a government-sponsored and government-controlled debate with hardly any scope for anyone else to speak and put forth his or her point of view.

“It was all theirs, with their anchor, agenda and audience,” he said, adding that it was a pointless exercise of the AAP government and mere wastage of funds of the state exchequer, Sareen said.

#Agriculture #Bhagwant Mann #BJP