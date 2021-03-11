Event held to mark first PM Nehru's death anniversary

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust commemorated the 58th death anniversary of first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Friday at Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana.

Students from 29 schools of Ludhiana were present in large numbers along with eminent citizens.

Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, was the chief guest for the event. The function started with paying of floral tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by the chief guest and trustees.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, welcomed the chief guest and students.

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust had also organised the 26th inter-school declamation contest on May 7 in which 19 schools from Ludhiana had participated.

The chief guest gave away trophies to winners of the contest and the Nehru Championship Trophy to the winning team of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point.

The Deputy Commissioner also distributed scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 8,36,100 among students of 29 schools of the city.