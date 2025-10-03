DT
Home / Ludhiana / Events mark Dasehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Visarjan

Events mark Dasehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Visarjan

Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:23 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Devotees gather at a bridge to immerse Sanjhi Mata’s idols.
This part of Malwa witnessed a record number of celebrations in a single day on Thursday as residents gathered at various events to celebrate Dasehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti etc.

Families who had installed idols of Sanjhi Mata gathered at Jandali and Jagera bridges for Durga Visarjan early in the morning, while Vijayadashmi puja was observed by almost all Hindu families. Urns, containing barley saplings, were worshipped and presented by female members to their brothers as tokens of their prayers for prosperity.

Social and educational organisations celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Statues and portraits of Gandhi and Shastri were garlanded on the occasion.

Traditional Dasehra, the festival reiterating the triumph of good over evil, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in various parts of the region.

Police remained on their toes, making security arrangements at and near celebration venues. Senior functionaries were seen overseeing arrangements, including taking proactive measures for crisis management and preparing escape routes, in case of any

Enthusiasts pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Ahmedgarh.

mishaps.

Effigies of Ravana were burnt at Dehlon, Malaudh, Sadhar, Jodhan, Barundi, Kup, Amargarh and Raikot, besides in Ahmedgarh.

The region reverberated with the counds of celebrations in the evening when effigies of Ravana, Meghnada and Kumbhkarana were set afire almost simultaneously. This was also the time when the streets came alive with bustling traffic and pedestrians.

Earlier, all roads leading to venues were lined with vendors who were selling eatables, bows and arrows etc.

Many organisers had hired professional singers and orchestra groups to entertain spectators. Political leaders, including AAP legislators Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Thekedar Hakam Singh and Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai and SAD legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali were seen rushing from one venue to the other as their supporters wanted them to attend their functions.

