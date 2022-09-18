Events mark Indian Swachhata League in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 17

Under the Indian Swachhata League, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Saturday held various events in the city. Ludhiana Lions organised the first event of the day ‘Pedal for the planet’, an awareness cycle rally to spread the message of cleanliness. The cycle rally began from the Sidhwan Canal Waterfront, passed through BRS Nagar and ended at Nehru Rose Garden.

In another event, ‘Sadak Ke Sipahi’, NCC students and youths participated in a cleanliness drive.

Students make posters at Nehru Rose Garden. Himanshu Mahajan

At the Nehru Rose Garden, the Ludhiana Lions team organised a drawing competition title ‘Rang De’. Students of various schools participated in the event. Information was also given by NGOs to people on how to recycle or reuse. In the, ‘Mera jhola meri pehchan’ event, a message was given to use bags made of leftover cloth.

In the event, ‘Meri awaaz suno’, a nukkad natak was organised under the guidance of artist Tarlochan Singh, giving a message to save water and earth.

Children from school of ‘Ek Noor Foundation’ presented a song. Notably, under the leadership of MC Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, a registration drive for the Indian Swachhata League was organised in educational institutes from September 11 onwards.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, MLA Gurpreet Gogi, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur and Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon were present on the occasion.