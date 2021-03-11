Events mark Nurses Day celebrations at hospitals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Nurses Day was celebrated in various hospitals today.

The Dayanand Medical College of Nursing celebrated Nurses Week from May 6 to 12 with exuberance by organising various competitions under International Nurses Day 2022 theme ‘Nurses: A voice to lead — invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health’.

All celebrations of the Nurses Week were concluded on May 12.

DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta said the pandemic had shown the world that nurses play an important role in keeping people healthy. Principal Dr Triza Jiwan emphasised that it’s time to protect, support, and invest in the nursing profession to strengthen health systems around the World.

The programme proceeded with a cake-cutting ceremony.

The College of Nursing of the CMC Hospital celebrated the day today. The programme started with the invocation song by nursing students. Dr. Usha Singh, professor and principal, College of Nursing, who was the chief guest for the day, unfolded the theme. In her address, she memorised lady with the lamp Florence Nightingale.

She said the nurses must invest in their professional growth and must spare some time for themselves in their busy schedule. She also said during the pandemic, people have developed physical as well as emotional distancing. But a nurse, as a health professional, should not follow emotional distancing.

An admirable role-play was organised by BSc(N) 1st year students. It concluded with the cake-cutting ceremony.