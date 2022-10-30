Events mark United Nations Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: On the occasion of the 77th United Nations Day, several events were organised by the Department of Political Science at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. The events were based on the theme ‘War and Peace’. Students showed their debating skills in an environment replicating the United Nations. A presentation sensitising the students to the working of the organisation was also given. This was followed by poem recitation.

Awareness lecture on breast cancer

A lecture creating awareness on breast cancer was held in Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. The resource person for the event was Dr Arti Gupta Tuli, senior consultant at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana. She was welcomed by Dr Parminder Gill and other faculty of the Chemistry Department. The resource person told the students about the impacts of breast cancer and measures to avoid deaths and severe body damage.

Start-up wins prize

Students from Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna, bagged the first prize in an innovation competition conducted by the Punjab Innovation Mission at Baba Farid Group of Institutions, Bathinda. The name of the winning team’s start-up idea was “Refurneco” and it was about recycling cardboard materials to reuse them as household products. Mohd Sajid, a CSE 3rd year student, and Raja Waseem, a BBA 2nd year student, were the minds behind the start-up. They received a cash prize money of Rs 10,000 as reward.