Events on G20 Summit held

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 1

The Post-graduate Department of Sociology, Political Science and Commerce and Business Administration in collaboration with the Extension Cell and Youth Club organised various competitions based on G20 Summit at Dr Ishwar Singh Memorial Hall of the college today.

In the quiz competition, the team comprising Harsimran Kaur, Harwinder Kaur and Harmanpreet Kaur of BA-II and Akanksha Sharma of BA-III stood first, team comprising Harpreet Kaur, team of Janvi Kataria, Sakshi Rawat and Palak Bhatia of BCom- III and team including Aarti Sharma (MA-I), Ramandeep Singh (BA-II), Navdeep Singh (MA-I) and Yudhvir Singh (MA-I) jointly stood third.

In poster-making competition, Sukhchain Sharma of BA-II stood first.

In declamation contest, Harpreet Kaur of BCom-III stood first.

In essay writing competition, Harsimran Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur of BA-II and MA-I (Political Science) stood first jointly.