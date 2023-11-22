Every section's safety top priority: CP

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 21

Kuldeep Singh Chahal (IPS) today assumed the charge of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana. He was welcomed by the outgoing CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu who officially handed over the charge to him.

Chahal was given a guard of honour by the special team and later, senior police officials of Ludhiana also welcomed Chahal.

While talking to mediapersons, Chahal said: “Safety and security of every section of society will be my top priority as the Commissioner of Police and my team will deliver justice to every resident in the minimum possible time. Besides, maintaining law and order situation will be taken care of by my team in letter and in spirit.”

Chahal said the Ludhiana police will concentrate on volunerable areas where crime rate is high and all due efforts will be made to prevent the same in such areas. “No criminal will be spared by the Police Commissionerate and strict action will be taken against the miscreants. Criminals will have no place in the industrial hub,” he said.

Asked about the ongoing campaign of the Ludhiana police against the anti-social elements, Chahal said as he was told, maximum crime cases had already been solved and if anything was pending that would also be solved on a priority basis.

Known for taking strict action against criminals

A 2009 batch IPS officer, Chahal was the CP, Jalandhar. He had also served as the SSP in Chandigarh. He was born in Ujhana village of Jind in Haryana. He is a master’s graduate from PU, Chandigarh. He is known for taking strict action against gangsters and criminal elements in the state.

Recipient of Police Medal for Gallantry

In 2005, Chahal was recruited as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police but due to his penchant for the UPSC, he started preparing for the exam. In 2009, he finished 82nd in the Civil Services Examination and got the Punjab cadre in the Indian Police Service. In 2014, when he was posted as SP, Abohar, he had nabbed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is the recipient of the Police Medal for Gallantry and DGP Commendation Disc in 2018. While posted as the assistant superintendent of police in Bathinda, he lead a team instrumental in the encounter of gangster Shera Khubhan. Shera was the main gangster of Punjab responsible for disturbing law and order situation in Punjab.