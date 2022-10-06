Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Ludhiana, October 5
Dasehra was celebrated with fervour and joy here on Wednesday. Events to mark the festival were organised at around 40 locations in the city. A 110-ft tall effigy of Ravana was burnt at Daresi Ground, which was visited by a large number of people for the celebrations today.
Besides, many residents visited Dasehra events organised at Dugri, Chandigarh Road, near Old Court Chowk, Rajguru Nagar, Ishar Nagar and other parts of the city. At some locations, residents burnt small effigies of Ravana.
Children and youngsters were seen enjoying swings at various locations. There was a huge rush at stalls and shops selling ‘jalebis’ and ‘pakoras’.
Police force was deployed at various sites in the city to maintain law and order during the festival. No untoward incident was reported in the city. Senior police officials also visited main Dasehra event sites.
