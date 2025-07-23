Ex-AETC gets jail in graft case

In a significant judgment, the court of Special Judge Corruption Cases, Amrinder Singh Shergill, today sentenced Sukhwinder Singh (67), former Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a seven-year-old corruption case.

Advertisement

It also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict, a resident of Jalandhar.

Co-accused Ruby Kapoor (48) of Ramneek Avenue, Jalandhar, was also sentenced to five years of imprisonment for his involvement in the case. He was also ordered to pay Rs 55,000 as fine.

Advertisement

The case was registered in November 2017 at VB police station, EO Wing, here, on charges including cheating, corruption, and destruction of crucial evidence.