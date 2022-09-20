Ex-Army man's body donated to DMCH

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 19

The body of an ex-serviceman and Canadian citizen Bawa Singh, who died at a private hospital last Friday, was donated to Dyanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for medical research today.

His children Dr Jagjit Singh, SMO, Civil Hospital, Malerkotla, Manjit Singh and Kiranjit Kaur decided to donate their father’s body for the cause of society. Corneas of the deceased were donated shortly after his death on the fateful day. Bawa Singh’s body was transported to DMCH, Ludhiana, in a specially decked up funeral van. Dr Sunit Hind said Bawa Singh was born in Lyallpur district of Pakistan in 1944 and served the Indian Army during the 1965 Indo- Pakistan war.

