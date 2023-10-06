Ex-bank manager booked for Rs 16.43-L ‘fraud’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

Eight years after a complaint was filed regarding an alleged bank fraud amounting to Rs 16.43 lakh, the police booked a former manager of a private bank. The suspect has been identified as Rajneesh Sharma, a resident of Mandeep Nagar here.

The complainant, Sunita Rani, who resides in Guru Angad Dev Nagar, Ludhiana, filed the complaint on June 30, 2015. In her complaint, she stated that she and her husband, Ram Saroop, had deposited Rs 16.43 lakh into their bank account at the Centurion Bank of Punjab’s Police Lines branch in 2008. Later, the bank merged with HDFC Bank and their account was transferred to HDFC Bank in Rishi Nagar, she said.

Rani alleged that on their return to India from abroad in 2010, they tried to withdraw money from the HDFC’s Rishi Nagar branch. To their dismay, they found that their account had no balance.

She alleged that Rajneesh Sharma served as the bank manager when they initially opened the account. She alleged that the suspect, in collaboration with some other bank employees, fraudulently withdrew the money from their account without their consent.

Thereafter, a case was registered against him under Sections 408, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC. Krishan Lal said Rajneesh was a former bank manager and he was at large now. He was accused of withdrawing their money without their authorisation and subsequently, putting it into an insurance scheme, he said.