Ex-Cong councillor, husband join AAP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 5

Former Ward 53 Congress councillor Pinky Bansal and her husband Mithu Bansal — also a Congress leader — on Wednesday crossed over to the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of senior AAP leaders and functionaries. The couple was accorded a warm welcome on joining the Kejriwal-helmed party by AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and AAP Ludhiana president Sharanpal Singh Makkar at the Ludhiana Circuit House.