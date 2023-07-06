Ex-Cong councillor, husband join AAP

Ludhiana, July 5
Former Ward 53 Congress councillor Pinky Bansal and her husband Mithu Bansal — also a Congress leader — on Wednesday crossed over to the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of senior AAP leaders and functionaries. The couple was accorded a warm welcome on joining the Kejriwal-helmed party by AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and AAP Ludhiana president Sharanpal Singh Makkar at the Ludhiana Circuit House.
