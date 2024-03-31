Ex-cop nabbed for illegally occupying land

Ludhiana, March 30
The Khanna police today arrested a retired cop after registering a case against him on the charge of illegally occupying panchayat land in Salaudi village.
The suspect has been identified as retired SI Gulzari Lal. Some of his accomplices are at large. The case was registered on the complaint of Mandeep Singh, a resident of the village.
Khanna DSP Harjinder Singh Gill said the suspect was arrested after receiving a complaint from the BDPO, who verified that the land belongs to the panchayat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...