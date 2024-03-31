Ex-cop nabbed for illegally occupying land

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

The Khanna police today arrested a retired cop after registering a case against him on the charge of illegally occupying panchayat land in Salaudi village.

The suspect has been identified as retired SI Gulzari Lal. Some of his accomplices are at large. The case was registered on the complaint of Mandeep Singh, a resident of the village.

Khanna DSP Harjinder Singh Gill said the suspect was arrested after receiving a complaint from the BDPO, who verified that the land belongs to the panchayat.

