Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

Some unidentified persons brutally killed a former ASI of the Punjab Police, his wife and son. Their bodies were found at their house in Nurpur Bet village near Hambran late on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh (65), his wife Paramjit Kaur and son Pali Grewal (32). The deceased had injuries on their heads.

As per information, Kuldeep’s daughter had been calling the victims but nobody responded to her repeated phone calls. Later, she asked a resident of the village to visit the house. When the person reached the house, he was shocked to see that they were lying dead. The bodies of the couple were lying on the bed while their son was lying dead on the floor. Afterwards, he raised the alarm and informed the police.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot. Sources said the entire house was lying ransacked and there was a possibility that some robbers might have committed the murders.

Ladhowal SHO Inspector Jagdev Singh said the murders seemed to have been committed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.