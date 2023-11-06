Ex-councillor attack case: Six booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered an attempt to murder case against six assailants of which three assailants were identified by the police.

The assailants have been identified as Pardeep Singh, alias Mattu, a resident of Hawas village, Bhinda and Vicky both residents of Jagatpur village while there are yet to be identified.

Investigating officer ASI Karanjit Singh said after registering a case against the assailants, raids were already being conducted to nab them. Once the identified assailants are nabbed, remaining three unknown accomplices would also be identified and would be nabbed.

Notably, former Congress councillor Sukhdev Bawa was attacked by six motorcycle-borne assailants outside his office on the Kakowal road on November 3.