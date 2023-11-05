Ex-councillor attacked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

Assailants attacked former Congress councillor Sukhdev Bawa on the Kakowal road here on Friday night. Bawa’s wife, who intervened to save the victim, also suffered minor injuries.

After the incident, former Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar along with the Congress workers staged a protest on Saturday and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

Talwar said after the protest by Congress workers, the police registered a case against the assailants and started raids to nab them. The police assured that no assailant would be spared and action be taken on merit in the case.

The former Congress councillor of Ward 4, Sukhdev Bawa, said there was some religious event in the area and late night preparations were going on for the same. He was standing outside the office when the assailants came on two motorcycles and attacked him.

The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area. The Basti Jodhewal police were informed about the incident by residents.

