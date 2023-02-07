Ex-councillor, others join AAP in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, February 6

The political scene in Sahnewal seems to be undergoing rapid transformation with a majority of supporters of the traditional parties, including the SAD and the Congress, jumping the gun and joining the Aam Aadmi Party. They opine that AAP has the capacity to deliver more according to the expectations of the general public.

Former Congress councillor Manjinder Singh Bhola, former councillor Kulwinder Singh Kala, former SAD councillor Rajdeep Bhatia along, Kirtan Singh Babbu Birdi and Arwinder Singh Babbu joined AAP today.

It should be added that former councillors Manjinder Singh Bhola and Kulwinder Singh Kala, though expelled from the Congress, still considered themselves to be a part of the party till they finally decided to quit once and for all today.

The leaders said their traditional parties had left them in the lurch.

“Their internal disputes have rattled our brains. Both Akalis and the Congress could not keep their own house in order, hence, they could not think in terms of social welfare. We have been observing the performance of AAP party for the past 11 months and find hope in the party for Punjab and Punjabis,” one of the leaders said.

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian and other AAP leaders welcomed them in the party. Mundian said the coming Municipal council elections would be heavily dominated by AAP since a majority of supporters of the traditional parties had either joined AAP or would do so in the near future.

The leaders joined AAP in the presence of Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, district in-charge Harchand Singh Barsat, Punjab spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, Navjot Singh Jarg, Amandeep Singh Mohi and block president Kuldeep Aeri.