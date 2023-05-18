Ex-councillor submits memo to MC chief

Ludhiana, May 17
Former councillor Inder Aggarwal has submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Agarwal regarding the list of pending development works in Ward 57.
Aggarwal said the beautification work for Harcharan Nagar Park, located near the Zone-B office and at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park was still pending.
Aggarwal emphasised the urgent need for the reconstruction of Kashmir Nagar Nullah road, as the damaged section of the road was causing inconvenience to residents. Work to install interlocking tiles in some streets of Dharampura and Shivaji Nagar was also pending, the councillor said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources
Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20