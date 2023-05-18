Ex-councillor submits memo to MC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Former councillor Inder Aggarwal has submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Agarwal regarding the list of pending development works in Ward 57.

Aggarwal said the beautification work for Harcharan Nagar Park, located near the Zone-B office and at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park was still pending.

Aggarwal emphasised the urgent need for the reconstruction of Kashmir Nagar Nullah road, as the damaged section of the road was causing inconvenience to residents. Work to install interlocking tiles in some streets of Dharampura and Shivaji Nagar was also pending, the councillor said.