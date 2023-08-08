Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 7

A group of former councillors from the Congress in a unique way protested the improper display of the draft ward delimitation map at the MC’s Zone D office here today. They brought a ladder and a magnifying glass to the office to view the map, which was placed on the second floor.

They alleged that the map was positioned on the second floor of the office in a wrong manner that made it impossible for people to read and examine it. Consequently, the former councillors brought a ladder and magnifying glass to draw the authorities’ attention to the matter and sought prompt action from them.

They questioned whether MC officials themselves could effectively read the information given on the map and alleged that it’s positioning on the second floor was intentional to discourage city residents from reviewing and filing objections.

Baljinder Singh Bunty, a former councillor, said: “The draft map was practically unreadable as it is displayed on the second floor. Our intention was to wake up the MC authorities and urge them to display the same in a correct way in all four zones, allowing the public to view it and submit objections, if needed.”

The former councillors alleged that deliberate changes were made to boundaries of existing wards and size of some wards was intentionally increased. Gurpreet Singh Gopi, another former councillor, expressed concern over the illegibility of the draft map, suggesting that it was deliberately displayed in a misleading manner to prevent objections. He called upon the authorities to consider whether they themselves could read the information on the map displayed at the Zone D office. He also mentioned their plan to file objections and possibly take the matter to court.

Despite attempts, MC’s Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo could not be reached for his comments on the matter.

50 objections filed

A group of residents, along with a number of former councillors, have registered objections against the proposed draft ward delimitation map. According to an official, around 50 objections were received by the Municipal Corporation today.

Former councillor from Ward 10 Harjinder Pal, who is also a Congress leader, has filed an objection stating that the draft ward delimitation had been executed in an incorrect manner.

He alleged that Ward No 10 had been changed to 12 in the draft and boundaries of many areas, including the colony where he resides, had been deliberately altered by adding them to different wards. He alleged that this ward delimitation was entirely erroneous, prompting him to file the objection.

Another former councillor, Varinder Sehgal, claimed that there was a 50 per cent reservation for women in the wards. However, he alleged: “Odd-numbered wards, which are supposed to be reserved for women, have not been allocated appropriately. Specifically, Ward 5, an odd number, has been reserved for men now while other odd-numbered wards have been assigned for women. The ward delimitation is problematic. Moreover, Ward numbers 4, 5, and 6, as per the new ward delimitation, have been incorrectly reserved for men. Thus, Ward 5 should be reserved for women.”

A group of residents, led by Himanshu Nagi of Durgapuri in Haibowal, has filed an objection that the draft ward delimitation was wrong. He demanded that the ward delimitation process should be done in a transparent and correct manner. He alleged that the previous Ward 93 was reserved for women. Though its number has changed now, it has been reserved for women again in the current delimitation.

Can officials read info on map?

