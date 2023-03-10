Ex-employees deprived of CGHS benefits in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

Retired employees of the Central Government are facing hardships as there is no Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensary in operation in the city.

For getting any treatment or consultation, the retired employees have to travel all the way to either Jalandhar or Chandigarh to get treatment.

CGHS beneficiaries have been requesting the government to open at least one dispensary in the district but to no avail.

Rajiv Puri, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax (former secretary, Income Tax Gazetted Officers’ Association), said no hospital from the district is empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme. Therefore, the beneficiaries of CGHS have to travel to other cities for treatment.

“There are various Central Government offices in the city, such as Income Tax, Central Excise and Customs, Railways, Post Office, Advanced Training Institute, Central Public Works Department, Central Tool Room, and so on. But in case of emergency related to health issues, the retirees have to travel to far off places,” Puri said.

“Every employee/retiree has the right to take medical treatment from reputed hospitals after serving in the Central Government departments. The opening of a CGHS dispensary in Ludhiana will benefit the retirees a lot.”

Gurmeet Singh Sohal, another Income Tax officer, said the Additional DDG(HQ) CGHS, Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, had in 2019 informed about the opening of CGHS Allopathic Workers’ Compensation (WCs) in 20 new cities which included Ludhiana also but there has been no progress in the proposal.

The government should provide relief to employees of Ludhiana immediately by opening CGHS dispensary at Ludhiana and also empanelling a few hospitals of the city under CGHS, Sohal added.