Ex-govt employee alleges Rs20L fraud by bank staff

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 3

A retired Class IV employee of the Animal Husbandry Department, Ludhiana, Charan Singh, alleged Rs 20 lakh fraud by officials of a private bank. He lodged a complaint with the police seeking registration of an FIR against guilty officials of the bank.

The complainant alleged that he retired from the Animal Husbandry Department in May and the government credited Rs 20 lakh as his retirement funds to his Axis bank account at the Bajra village branch.

He levelled allegations against the bank manager and other bank officials for siphoning off his entire retirement funds.

“When I checked my bank account, I was shocked to find that Rs 20 lakh was missing and bank officials had cheated me. Whenever I visit the bank to take my money back, the officials threaten me. They also insult me,” the complainant alleged.

Now, he had lodged a police complaint and sought registration of an FIR against the guilty officials.

Pankaj, the head of the Axis Bank branch, said no fraud was committed by any bank official, instead, the bank account holder, Charan Singh, had himself diverted his retirement funds into some mutual funds and other investment schemes.

“A day before yesterday, he visited the bank and was assured that on his demand, his funds would be reversed from the investment schemes into his account. After which, he had expressed satisfaction over the matter,” he said.