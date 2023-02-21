Ex-LIT chairman grilled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

Raman Balasubramaniam, former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, was on Monday summoned by the Vigilance Bureau and questioned in connection with alleged disproportionate assets amassed by him. An inquiry is already underway into the case by the VB.

As per the information, the former LIT chairman was questioned for around four hours. He was asked to submit all required details for inquiry.

Meanwhile, Balasubramaniam told mediapersons that he was cooperating with the VB in the inquiry.