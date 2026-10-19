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Home / Ludhiana / Ex-Ludhiana MLA Simarjit Bains gets one-year jail in defamation case

Ex-Ludhiana MLA Simarjit Bains gets one-year jail in defamation case

A fine was also imposed on the convict; Simarjit Bains was briefly taken into custody and later released after furnishing a bail bond

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:52 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.
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A Patiala court on Monday sentenced former Ludhiana MLA from the Atam Nagar constituency and Congress leader Simarjit Singh Bains to one year of rigorous imprisonment in a defamation case filed by former Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra.

The verdict was pronounced by Chief Judicial Magistrate Ekta Sahota.

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The court pronounced the sentence after convicting Bains under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In accordance with the court's order, a fine was also imposed on the convict. He was briefly taken into custody and later released after furnishing a bail bond.

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In the event of non-payment of the fine, Bains will have to undergo an additional month of rigorous imprisonment.

Before pronouncing the sentence, the court heard arguments from Bains and his counsel.

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Seeking leniency, Bains submitted that he had been facing the trial for a long time and was the sole breadwinner of his family. He also assured the court that he would not commit such an offence in the future.

On the other hand, counsel for the complainant described the offence as serious and sought a stringent sentence for Bains.

Case dates back to 2018

The case dates back to 2018, when Bains levelled allegations against the then Punjab Health Minister, Brahm Mohindra, over the purchase of medicines and their supply to de-addiction centres. The allegations triggered a controversy at the time.

Mohindra subsequently filed a complaint against Bains in connection with the matter. Legal proceedings were initiated following the complaint, and the case eventually came before the court.

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