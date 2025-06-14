DT
Home / Ludhiana / Ex-MC chief, EO figure in Community Centre scam

Ex-MC chief, EO figure in Community Centre scam

Our Correspondent
Payal, Updated At : 05:55 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Names of former municipal council president Bant Singh Daburji and MC Executive Officer (EO) Rajnish Sood have been included in an FIR registered earlier under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC for their alleged involvement in the Community Centre scam at Municipal Council, Doraha, along with the contractor already booked in the case.

The case was registered earlier against Amarjit Singh, a contractor last year on the basis of a complaint made by MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and MC president Sudarshan Pappu. They alleged the suspects had caused loss of Rs 58 lakh to the MC by renting the community centre to Amarjit, who besides exploiting the property, damaged it.

Though Amarjit had secured the contract through an open auction, he had not complied with the guidelines of the MC later, causing monetary loss to the MC. Denying the charges, Daburji and Sood said the case was politically motivated. However, their names have now been included in the case.

