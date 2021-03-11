Ex-minister's aide booked by Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

A day after the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company as well as officials of the state Food & Civil Supplies Department and employees of the procurement agencies concerned for committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in the district and arrested proprietor of the firm Telu Ram, today, Meenu Malhotra, an aide of former Congress Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was also booked.

The bureau also conducted a raid at the house of Meenu in the Jawahar Nagar market area but he reportedly went missing. Meenu was close to former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the arrested contractor, Telu Ram, who was produced in a court today by the Vigilance Bureau. The court has remanded him in three-day police custody.

Sources said the bureau also had evidence over the role of Meenu in the allotment of tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles. It is also inquiring about properties acquired by Meenu when the Congress was in power. In the coming days, more persons close to the former minister could be booked in the case.