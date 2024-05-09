Ex-MLA Khangura rejoins Congress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Jassi Khangura, a city hotelier, today joined the Congress again. He was inducted by AICC general secretary and state affairs in-charge Davender Yadav in Chandigarh. The former Qila Raipur MLA, Khangura (60), had left the Congress in 2022 and joined AAP.

He was eyeing the ticket from Ludhiana but was denied. Recently, he left AAP.

#Congress