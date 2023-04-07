Ex-MLA quizzed again in DA case

Ludhiana, April 6
Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was today again questioned by the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, for five hours in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. He produced some documents related to the properties, bank accounts to the Vigilance officers.
This is the third time that Vaid appeared before the VB. He has been told to appear on April 19 again. VB officials said Vaid had not brought the required documents sought from him. He was told to bring all documents on the next hearing.
