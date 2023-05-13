Ex-MLA quizzed by VB for seventh time

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was today again questioned by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for over four hours in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. He produced some documents related to properties and bank accounts to Vigilance officials but the VB expressed dissatisfaction over them and he was again asked to appear with complete records on May 25.

This is the seventh time that Vaid has appeared before the VB. He last appeared before the VB on May 3 but had failed to produce all property-related documents sought by the department.