Ex-MLA quizzed by VB for seventh time

Ludhiana, May 12
Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was today again questioned by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for over four hours in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. He produced some documents related to properties and bank accounts to Vigilance officials but the VB expressed dissatisfaction over them and he was again asked to appear with complete records on May 25.
This is the seventh time that Vaid has appeared before the VB. He last appeared before the VB on May 3 but had failed to produce all property-related documents sought by the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...