Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was again questioned by the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, for over six hours in the disproportionate assets (DA) case today. He produced some documents related to properties and bank accounts.

This is the fourth time that Vaid appeared before the Vigilance Bureau. Last time, he appeared before the VB on April 6 but he had then failed to produce all property related documents sought by the department.

The SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said the previous time, Vaid had not produced all papers related to property and other investments. “Today, he has submitted some documents and the same are being looked upon by the team. Now again, he has been told to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on April 26,” he said.