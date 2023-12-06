Ex-MLA Ranjit Singh to be cremated today

Raikot, December 5
Ranjit Singh Talwandi (67), a former MLA and president of the Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial Foundation, Bassian, passed away at the PGI ,Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
He was the elder son of former Shiromani Akali Dal president and Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee chief Jathedar Jagdev Singh Talwandi and his wife Mohinder Kaur.
Dr Ashok Sharma, a close associate of the Talwandi family, said Ranjit Singh Talwandi was upset after the sudden death of his son a few years ago and was admitted to the PGI three months ago for treatment. His body will be brought here on Wednesday after which the cremation would take place at his native village Talwandi Rai at 3 pm.
Talwandi is survived by his widow Sartaj Kaur and a daughter Ajman Kaur Gill.
Bassian Kothi Trust Chairman Gurbhajan Singh Gill, general secretary Parminder Singh Jattpuri, former Municipal Council president Amandeep Singh Gill, former SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor, SP Pirthipal Singh, Municipal Council president Sudarshan Joshi and former minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were prominent among those who paid their condolences.
A senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Talwandi was a senior functionary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) during his last days in active politics.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...