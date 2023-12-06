Ex-MLA Ranjit Singh to be cremated today

Our Correspondent

Raikot, December 5

Ranjit Singh Talwandi (67), a former MLA and president of the Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial Foundation, Bassian, passed away at the PGI ,Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

He was the elder son of former Shiromani Akali Dal president and Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee chief Jathedar Jagdev Singh Talwandi and his wife Mohinder Kaur.

Dr Ashok Sharma, a close associate of the Talwandi family, said Ranjit Singh Talwandi was upset after the sudden death of his son a few years ago and was admitted to the PGI three months ago for treatment. His body will be brought here on Wednesday after which the cremation would take place at his native village Talwandi Rai at 3 pm.

Talwandi is survived by his widow Sartaj Kaur and a daughter Ajman Kaur Gill.

Bassian Kothi Trust Chairman Gurbhajan Singh Gill, general secretary Parminder Singh Jattpuri, former Municipal Council president Amandeep Singh Gill, former SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor, SP Pirthipal Singh, Municipal Council president Sudarshan Joshi and former minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were prominent among those who paid their condolences.

A senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Talwandi was a senior functionary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) during his last days in active politics.

