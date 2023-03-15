Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

A day after Vigilance Bureau officials conducted a raid at the house of former MLA Kuldeep Vaid in Sarabha Nagar and seized illegal whisky bottles, a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against him at Police Division 5 here.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said yesterday during assessment and checking of properties of Vaid in connection with the disproportionate assets case a huge quantity of branded whisky, including imported liquor, was found from his residence at Sarabha Nagar.

Later, the Excise Department was told to visit and initiate further action accordingly. Thereafter, the Excise Inspector visited the spot and after examination, found that both Kuldeep Vaid and his son had L-50 licence and each of them can hold 24 bottles of whisky and 24 bottles of wine.

After checking, the department found that there were excess quantities of one and a half bottles of imported whisky, seven bottles of wine and seven bottles of Chandigarh whisky (which can be sold in UT only). Hence, over 15 bottles found in excess, which were seized.

Of the 73 bottles, 26 bottles are branded imported whisky and scotch. The value of the whisky/scotch/wine found at the residence is Rs 4.10 lakh.

Restaurant raided

Meanwhile, the team of the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, along with officials of a technical team, conducted an inspection of a restaurant, ‘Upper House’, which belongs to Kuldeep Vaid on Tuesday.

The SSP, Vigilance Bureau, said a VB team had conducted inspection of a commercial property of Vaid. “After doing the valuation of the property and scanning bank account details, Vaid will be asked to clarify the source of income and further action will be taken as per law,” the SSP said.