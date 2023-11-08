Ex-policeman crushed by speeding truck in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 7
A speeding Municipal Corporation (MC) truck crushed a retired police employee near Jalandhar Bypass here on Tuesday. He died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Tilak Raj.
When he was going to his son’s shop on a bicycle from the Police Lines area on Tuesday afternoon, the truck driver coming from the Jalandhar bypass side lost control over the vehicle and hit him.
The suspect dragged Tilak Raj for about 10 m on the road. Passers-by tried to catch the driver but he escaped. Later, they informed the Salem Tabri police about the matter.
Salem Tabri Staion House officer (SHO) Harjit Singh said the body of the victim was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The family members of the deceased said the victim retired a few years ago only.
The SHO said the truck was taken into custody and efforts were on to identify the errant driver.
