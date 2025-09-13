Ex-Punjab AIG alleges threats from gangsters; FIR filed after year-long delay

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against unidentified persons following allegations by retired AIG, Special Task Force (STF), Sandeep Sharma, who claimed he received threatening calls.

The FIR was lodged at Haibowal police station on Friday, nearly a year after the original complaint was filed.

In his complaint, Sharma alleged that the threats were made by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs. However, the police filed the case against unknown individuals.

Sharma also stated that in 2023, he had previously filed a case against gangsters after receiving similar threats. Based on that complaint, gangsters Bagga Khan and Munish Prabhakar were arrested. Since their arrest, Sharma claims to have received continued threats from the Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria gangs, urging him to withdraw the FIR.

Sharma, who retired as AIG STF Ferozepur in 2022, said he submitted a complaint to the Ludhiana Police Commissioner in April 2024. Following this, the ADCP was assigned to investigate. On May 1, 2024, the ADCP recommended the registration of an FIR.

However, the report allegedly remained pending with the Police Commissioner for ten months, during which Sharma repeatedly approached both the Commissioner and the DGP, but no action was allegedly taken. He claimed of receiving threats during this period and eventually filed a petition in the High Court.

The retired officer also revealed that during his tenure in Ferozepur, he had arrested a doctor and the deputy jail superintendent of Central Jail Ferozepur in a drug trafficking case. Following these arrests, he was again threatened via WhatsApp calls — allegedly made from within the jail.