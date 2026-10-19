Ex-sarpanch’s murder: Raids on to arrest remaining two suspects; cousin to walk free in case

After the Ludhiana police claimed a major breakthrough in the murder of former Manewal sarpanch Navtej Singh by arresting two key suspects, a father-son duo, officials said the deceased’s cousin and others earlier booked on the murder charge would walk free in the case.

Police officials said a speedy investigation would be carried out to ensure that those involved in the crime face maximum punishment. Raids are under way to nab the remaining two suspects, who might be possessing the weapon used in the crime.

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The police said during the initial probe, acting on the suspicion raised by the deceased’s son, the victim’s cousin, the cousin’s family members and other associates were nominated in the murder case. However, the investigation cleared the cousin of any involvement.

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A joint team of the CIA staff and Ladhowal police examined CCTV footage from the area, analysed mobile dump data and carried out electronic surveillance. Acting on specific information, the police named four persons as suspects on October 14.

“We now have clear evidence that the cousin was not involved in the murder and that the crime was committed by four other persons. The suspects have been identified as Roor Singh, a resident of Patti Chohle, Kutabwal Gujran, Ludhiana; his son Jaswinder Singh, alias Raja; Manjinder Singh, alias Goru; and Harpreet Singh, alias Preet Singh. Roor Singh and Jaswinder Singh have been arrested while the other two are absconding. The arrested suspects are being interrogated in police remand,” police officials said.

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ACP Rupinder Singh, DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, DCP Alam Vijay Singh, Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Bhatti, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Anil Bhanot and CIA in-charge Inspector Avtar Singh addressed a joint press conference on the matter on Saturday.

According to investigators, the murder stemmed from a dispute over 1.5 kanals of land linked to the deceased’s sister. Possession of the plot had been contested for a long time and the matter was pending before a court.