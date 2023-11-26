Ex-serviceman shoots himself dead at home

Ludhiana, November 25
Troubled by illness, an ex-serviceman shot himself dead at his residence on Raikot Road of Jagraon on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Puran Singh. After the incident, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police said the deceased was suffering from kidney disease for a long time and he was also undergoing dialysis. Even on Saturday, the victim was supposed to be taken to Ludhiana for dialysis. Meanwhile, he went to his room and shot himself near the neck with a licensed weapon. After listening to the sound of the gunshot, the deceased ‘s wife and daughter went to his room and found the man lying dead.
