Ex-serviceman’s death: Culpable homicide case registered against two city women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

The Machhiwara police on Sunday registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against two women who allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in alcohol consumed by an ex-serviceman, who later died under mysterious circumstances in the home of one of the women on the Rahon road in Machhiwara.

The suspects have been identified as Urmila and Seema, residents of the Rahon road area.

The deceased’s son, a resident of Baliewal village, told the police that his father Garib Das was retired from the Indian Army in 2016. For a few years, he worked as a security guard at the Central Jail, Ludhiana. For the past over three years, he was staying at home only.

“My father used to come to the Rahon road area to meet Seema and he had also warned her to stay away from his father but she kept calling him. On July 1 when my father visited her house, she allegedly mixed some intoxicant in alcohol and gave to him, which claimed his life. After his death, Seema along with Urmila shifted his body to a plot to prevent any police action against them. The body was recovered on Sunday,” the complainant alleged.

The victim’s’ son demanded that both suspects should be arrested by the police as soon as possible.