Ex-servicemen, locals pay tributes to Major Bhupinder on martyrdom day

The Indian Ex-Services League, under the leadership of Brigadier Indermohan Singh, along with members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) came together to honour the 1965 War hero Major Bhupinder Singh on his martyrdom day on Saturday. Contrary to the same, no event was organised by the district administration in the honour of the war hero in Ludhiana.

Ex-servicemen and citizens paid tributes to the valiant officer, who laid down his life during the Indo-Pak War of 1965. Major Bhupinder Singh was also an alumnus of SCD Government College, Ludhiana (Class of 1947), and is remembered as one of the city’s proud sons whose sacrifice safeguarded the nation.

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Major Bhupinder Singh’s daughter Dr Mininder Kaur, who is now settled in the US, went nostalgic after seeing people of his father’s city remembering him on Saturday. She shared how her grandmother would walk to the statue every day and place a garland on it.

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Brigadier Indermohan Singh said: “It’s our duty and honour to remember the supreme sacrifice of this brave son of Ludhiana. His courage continues to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens alike.”

Col Jasjit Singh Gill (44 Armoured Regiment) said: “Today, as a fellow tankman, I bow my head in profound reverence to one of the finest steel commanders our cavalry has ever known, Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra, of the 4th Horse.

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The tank battles of September 1965, fought in the dusty plains of Phillora and Chawinda, remain etched in military history as a testament to sheer grit, audacity, and supreme sacrifice. When the clash of armour was at its peak, Major Bhupinder Singh stood as a beacon of unyielding courage. Severely injured and facing relentless enemy fire, he refused to abandon his duty or his men, embodying the highest traditions of the Armoured Corps”.

Kapil Arora, member of the Public Action Committee, said they were disheartened as no event was organised by the local administration to honour the war hero.

“We are really disappointed that the local administration fails every time to remember the national war martyrs icons such as Major Bhupinder Singh, hero of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, who belonged to Ludhiana. How would the young generation know if we don't tell them about our glorious past. He was a graduate of 1947 from our SCD Government College,” said Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary, Alumni Association, SCD Government College.

Installed in 1979

The statue of Major Bhupinder Singh, along with the tank, was originally installed at Bharat Nagar Chowk in 1979. At the time of the installation of traffic lights due to heavy traffic in 1995, it was shifted to a site near the Government College for Women and later near Rose Garden. After the work of the flyover was completed, a campaign was launched by social activists to relocate the statue at its original location and it was after the intervention of the Western Command of the Indian Army that the administration finally shifted the statue along with the tank to Bharat Nagar Chowk.